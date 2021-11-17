Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $351,992. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.