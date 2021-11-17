Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of MasTec worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 42,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

