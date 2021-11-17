Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,130 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 331.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 748,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 84.3% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.