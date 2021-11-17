Invesco Ltd. Makes New $50.25 Million Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,395,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,957,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,135 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.