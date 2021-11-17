Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $46,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

