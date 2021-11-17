Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $44,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $7,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 87.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,853,827. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

