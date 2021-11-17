Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.70% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $49,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,582.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 68,575 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 193.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,137 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 22.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

