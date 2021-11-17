Invesco Ltd. Acquires 210,749 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,232,064 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

