Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.47

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $13.84. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83.
Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
