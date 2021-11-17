Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.47

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $13.84. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

