Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $64.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.

Shares of ITP opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.97. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$21.49 and a 1 year high of C$32.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

