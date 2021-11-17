Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,457,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. 457,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,269. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

