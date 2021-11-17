Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $134.30. 24,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.