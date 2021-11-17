Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.