Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 685.9% in October

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 685.9% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

