Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells 330,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WK opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

