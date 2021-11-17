Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Sells 4,320 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $11,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $10,101.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSLS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $4,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

