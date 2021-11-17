Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OSTK traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,386. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
