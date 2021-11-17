Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Sells 5,775 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

