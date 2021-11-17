Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Sells 5,775 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
