Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,503,291.39.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$340,322.00.

Shares of NOA opened at C$19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$11.48 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

