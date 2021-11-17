Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $852.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $748.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.39 and a 1-year high of $853.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HubSpot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.