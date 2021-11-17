Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 128,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,227. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

