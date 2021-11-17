Insider Selling: Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) Insider Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) insider Tony Pearson sold 1,400,000 shares of Cellnet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$82,600.00 ($59,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

Cellnet Group Limited engages in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics businesses primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company sources and distributes brands of lifestyle technology products, including mobile phones, gaming, tablets, and notebooks/hybrid accessories through retail and business channels; and fulfillment services to the mobile telecommunications and retail industries.

