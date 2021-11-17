Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$82,000.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,831,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,831,642.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$82.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.