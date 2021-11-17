Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £44,250 ($57,812.91).

On Friday, October 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

On Friday, October 1st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,655 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £31,072.80 ($40,596.81).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($57,159.66).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 99,615 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £78.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

