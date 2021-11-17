Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 274.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 72,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

