Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
