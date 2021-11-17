Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Sells 694 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $23,894.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE IIPR traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $280.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
