Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Sells 694 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $23,894.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IIPR traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $280.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

