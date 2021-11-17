Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.42

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.
The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
