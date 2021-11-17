Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.42

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

