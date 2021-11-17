InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.
