InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. InfuSystem updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfuSystem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of InfuSystem worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

