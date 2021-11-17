Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 735,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 157.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $634,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

