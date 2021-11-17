IMS Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.