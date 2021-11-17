Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunome stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Immunome worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

