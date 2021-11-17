Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 122,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.