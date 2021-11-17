Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $40,120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.