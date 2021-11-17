ImageCash Market Cap Reaches $12,791.62 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $12,791.62 and $76.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

