IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at Desjardins

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMCC. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

