IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Desjardins

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IM Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Shares of IMCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.