IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 6.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

