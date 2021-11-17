IFP Advisors Inc Sells 34,554 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

