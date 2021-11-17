IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.