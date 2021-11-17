IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

