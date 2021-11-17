IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,730 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 243,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 361,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

