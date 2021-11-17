IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 12,675 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

