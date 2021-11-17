ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICC by 2,142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in ICC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ICC alerts:

NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. ICC has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.