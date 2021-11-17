ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICC by 2,142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in ICC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. ICC has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

