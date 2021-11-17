Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,758. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

