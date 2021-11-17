iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.41

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.41 and traded as high as C$76.08. iA Financial shares last traded at C$75.49, with a volume of 127,568 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.