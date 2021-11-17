I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

