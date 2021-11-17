Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 43,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,503,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
HYZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
