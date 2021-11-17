Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 43,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,503,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

