Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 180 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON HYVE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.80 ($1.41). 146,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,032. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

