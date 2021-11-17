Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.73

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $31.15. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.