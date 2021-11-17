Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 171,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

